Pet of the Week: Jack

Jack is a beautiful, 1-year-old pit bull. He is a total softie who just wants to lay next to you all day. One hand on your work, one hand petting him. That's the way it should be. He loves hiking, playing fetch, and just hanging out! He will make a great companion dog.

Some of the most amazing dogs end up having the hardest time in shelter settings. When they are out of the kennel, everything is happy & carefree. But the stress of a shelter dampens their spirit the longer they stay; making them reactive to things they wouldn't otherwise be phased by. It is so important to get these dogs into loving homes. We hope someone will do that for Jack, this teddy bear of a dog.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Jack is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Thanks to a generous donor, his adoption fee is fully sponsored! We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

