Pet of the Week: Ilian

From baby steps to big strides in a matter of days, Ilian is our Pet of the Week and an exceptional example of how far love and patience will get a shelter dog.
Ilian came to High Country Humane in August with a clear mistrust of humans. He was scared to take treats from staff members and would barely even look them in the eye. He was so scared. We know nothing of his past, only that he was found wandering the streets in Tuba City. With time, Ilian was still hesitant to come around to us. The only time he was truly happy at the shelter was when it was time for doggie play groups. Ilian loves other dogs, they were his safe space. We didn't give up though, we kept working with him slowly, trying to gain his trust.
Eventually, we decided to put out a foster call. We needed to get him out of the shelter in order to give him his best shot. Our plea was answered by a local family who has quite a bit of experience with dog training: the owner of Ally K9 Academy. She picked Ilian up, took him home, and almost immediately we began receiving updates of his progress. Things were looking up for our shy boy.
Now, Ilian is considered a rock star. His progress is so incredible, it makes our hearts full and our eyes teary. According to his foster: Ilian is so eager to learn. He has picked up leash training, has mastered commands such as "sit" and "down," and wags his tail vigorously when his foster family comes home. He even plays with toys now, throwing them up in the air. As much as he loves to play with his foster siblings, he also switches over into 'chill mode' easily. He loves to sunbathe and lay in his comfy beds, snoozing peacefully.
Ilian would thrive in a home with another dog to play and snuggle with. He would also do best in a home without kids, as they can be a little unpredictable. Ilian will make such a wonderful companion, we just know it. He is such a sweet boy and watching him come out of his shell has been so incredible to watch. We couldn't be happier for Ilian. In addition, his foster mom loves him so much that she is offering a free, 4-week training course with her company to help Ilian and his new family continue to make progress! How kind is that? If you are interested in Ilian, his foster is available to chat & answer questions. Contact information can be found on Ilian's profile, found on our website.
As with all of High Country Humane's animals, Ilian is up-to-date on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."
