Pet of the Week: Ilian

From baby steps to big strides in a matter of days, Ilian is our Pet of the Week and an exceptional example of how far love and patience will get a shelter dog.

Ilian came to High Country Humane in August with a clear mistrust of humans. He was scared to take treats from staff members and would barely even look them in the eye. He was so scared. We know nothing of his past, only that he was found wandering the streets in Tuba City. With time, Ilian was still hesitant to come around to us. The only time he was truly happy at the shelter was when it was time for doggie play groups. Ilian loves other dogs, they were his safe space. We didn't give up though, we kept working with him slowly, trying to gain his trust.

Eventually, we decided to put out a foster call. We needed to get him out of the shelter in order to give him his best shot. Our plea was answered by a local family who has quite a bit of experience with dog training: the owner of Ally K9 Academy. She picked Ilian up, took him home, and almost immediately we began receiving updates of his progress. Things were looking up for our shy boy.