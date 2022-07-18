 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | HURK

Pet of the Week: Hurk

Hurk

My name is Hurk. I am a gentle, 8-year-old, male shepherd mix who just loves people. I was turned in because I don't like being left alone in the yard and learned how to jump out. It is just because I get lonely and want my family. If you have time to spend with me, I want to be with you. You can meet me at the Coconino Humane Association. If I am not what you are looking for, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

