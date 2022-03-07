Pet of the Week: Holly

Hi! I'm Holly! There are an awful lot of good-looking dogs at the Coconino Humane Association (and a bunch of those annoying puppies), but I think I am the prettiest. I am a 2-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix who was transferred from the Navajo Nation to the best shelter ever! Whereas I am very grateful to the wonderful staff here (who say I love people, walk well on leash and am an all around terrific dog) I would rather be in my own home with a new family. Since I am already spayed, I can go home with you today. You really should check me out!