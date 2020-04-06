Pet of the Week: Harmony

Harmony is Harmony is the sweetest girl! She has been in shelters for almost a year and we are hoping this is her chance to find a forever loving home. She is potty trained, loves walks and is a loving active girl. Harmony's adoption fee has been sponsored by an amazing donor! What a lucky girl she is; come visit her today! Harmony is currently staying with her foster mom, so if you're interested in adopting her, please text her foster family at (602) 909-2612!