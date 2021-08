Meet Harley, a 2-year-old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She was a sweet mother and all of her puppies have been adopted. Now she is looking for a family and place to call home. She loves people, walks well on leash, is easy to train, and would be a great companion on hikes. She must be the only animal in the house. Come meet Harley and look for other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org