Pet of the Week: Harlequin and Ivy

These adorable girls Harlequin & Ivy! They have been waiting two weeks to find a forever home together, but we are hoping someone will come to meet them soon. They are about 4.5 months old and cute as can be. Such fluffy and beautiful girls!

Harlequin is the brave big sister, she has the sweetest coo and will always come to greet you when you walk through the door! Ivy is a bit more shy, and her big sister is her best friend. Where Harlequin goes, Ivy follows. Ivy loves a warm, cozy spot to curl up and watch the action from a slight distance. There are so many reasons why two kittens are better than one. Lifelong companionship, physical & mental stimulation, and teaching each other good cat manners!

Together, they make the best pair and their adoption fee is only $200! As with all High Country Humane's animals, these girls are current on their vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0