Pet of the Week: Guy

Hi there! I am one of the many puppies available for adoption at the Coconino Humane Association. Can you imagine passing up a guy who looks like me? As you can see from my picture, I am definitely looking for you! I am a 3-month-old male American Blue Heeler mix. You should probably rush in in order to adopt me before others do.
Of course, if you are looking for a female puppy, we can certainly find one for you. However, I think I am the cutest! Or if you think it is pretty cold outside, you can check out all available adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.