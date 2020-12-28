Pet of the Week: Greta

Since I am a beautiful 1-year-old female shepherd, husky mix, I certainly hope that I'll be one of the first to go to a new home. I do, however, need an experienced handler because I have an abundance of energy. In fact, I could play all day. I am so fortunate to be staying with a staff member who is teaching me to sit, down, stay and wait at doorways on command. I should not be around young children because when I get excited, I may jump on them and knock them down. If you think I would be the perfect addition to your home please ask at the front desk for an opportunity to meet me. Or you could see other adoptable pets by checking out the website at coconinohumane.org