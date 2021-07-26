Pet of the Week: Gordo

He is five and a half years old and came to us from a Spanish-speaking home, so all of his training & commands are in Spanish! Our staff has even learned some of the commands to make his stay here a little more comfortable. Gordo (who is in fact not fat at all, but a lean, handsome boy) is already housebroken and can't wait to show you all that he can do! We know he doesn't get along with other dogs so he would have to be the only one in the home. We also believe he would do best in an adult-only home environment.