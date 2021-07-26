Pet of the Week: Gordo

As of today, Gordo has been adoptable for 70 days at High Country Humane and we honestly cannot believe it.
He is five and a half years old and came to us from a Spanish-speaking home, so all of his training & commands are in Spanish! Our staff has even learned some of the commands to make his stay here a little more comfortable. Gordo (who is in fact not fat at all, but a lean, handsome boy) is already housebroken and can't wait to show you all that he can do! We know he doesn't get along with other dogs so he would have to be the only one in the home. We also believe he would do best in an adult-only home environment.
Until the end of July, which is less than a week away, all dogs/cats/puppies/kittens are just $50, come meet your new furry friend TODAY!
As with all High Country Humane's animals, Gordo is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.