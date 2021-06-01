 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Goof
PET OF THE WEEK: GOOF

Pet of the Week: Goof

goof

The staff at the Coconino Humane Association call me "Goof," but I have no idea why! I am an adorable male, 2-year-old sheepdog/border collie mix. I was very shy when I was brought in as a stray from the reservation. When I became more comfortable, that changed and I may have gone a little too far to the other side. Now I have so much energy that I need a home with lots of activity. I think the family who recently adopted me underestimated that and, sadly, I was returned to my kennel at the shelter. However, I keep working on my manners and am learning to walk on a leash. I would love to meet you and you can also check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

