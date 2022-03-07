 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: Ginger

  • Updated
  • 0
Ginger

Sweet 4-year-old Ginger is ready for a forever home! This beautiful, quiet girl came to us when her family could no longer care for her. She was heartbroken & stopped eating. How do you heal a dog's broken heart? With lots of TLC and all the love we could. Thankfully, she didn't have to spend too long at the shelter and an amazing foster family took her home.

Ginger likes other dogs and has gotten along well with her foster's 8-year-old dog. She would probably like an older or mellow dog best. She's curious about the kids (ages 5 and 10) in the foster home, but is still nervous around them and their abundance of energy. It seems she’s used to a quiet house. Ginger is also potty trained, leash trained, and knows basic commands like sit, stay, and come (and will even "speak" for treats)!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Ginger is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. To contact her foster family about doing a meet & greet please text 602-670-1659! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

