Pet of the week: Ghoul

This angel of a senior boy still hasn't been scooped up! We seriously cannot believe it, Ghoul is amzaing. He is a purr machine! Ghoul was given a Halloween-themed name in the hopes that he'd be adopted before the holiday. Unfortunately, he hasn't found his forever home yet but we are hopeful it will happen soon! Ghoul loves laps and treats. He loves his treats. Just ask his volunteer visitors that spoil him with attention and yummies! They can tell you just how sweet he is. If you are looking to give a senior kitty a loving forever home, please consider Ghoul. He is the best, mellow, loving, kitty you could ask for.