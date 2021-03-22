 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Fluke
PET OF THE WEEK: FLUKE

Pet of the Week: Fluke

fluke

Big head, big heart, big personality; meet Fluke!

This handsome goofball has been stealing hearts at the shelter since he came to High Country Humane two weeks ago. He is as smart as he is cute, because Fluke knows a variety of tricks, like sit, shake, and lie down. He would love to be your extreme adventure buddy with his abundance of playful energy, but Fluke will need someone to help him pace himself. Even though he’s only about 5 years old, this sweet boy has bad knees. Fluke loves to play with other big, boisterous dogs here at the shelter, but we have to help him remember to take breaks for his joints. He’d do best with a home that can give him lots of love, but can also remind him of his manners and limitations.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Fluke is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

