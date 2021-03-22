Pet of the Week: Fluke

This handsome goofball has been stealing hearts at the shelter since he came to High Country Humane two weeks ago. He is as smart as he is cute, because Fluke knows a variety of tricks, like sit, shake, and lie down. He would love to be your extreme adventure buddy with his abundance of playful energy, but Fluke will need someone to help him pace himself. Even though he’s only about 5 years old, this sweet boy has bad knees. Fluke loves to play with other big, boisterous dogs here at the shelter, but we have to help him remember to take breaks for his joints. He’d do best with a home that can give him lots of love, but can also remind him of his manners and limitations.