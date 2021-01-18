Pet of the Week: Ewok

Are you looking for the joy of raising a puppy along with the knowledge that you are helping a special needs dog? Ewok, a two month old female Australian Shepherd mix, could be your solution! She and two of her littermates appear to have birth defects that will present challenges for them throughout their lives. They have what experts call lethal white litter. The term "lethal" is not because the pups die from the genetic mutations but rather because they, in the past, have frequently been euthanized. The staff at the Coconino Humane Association thinks that Ewok may be able to see a little and appears to be able to hear. The important thing is that when you tell her you love her, she will understand the message.