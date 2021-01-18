 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Ewok
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: EWOK

Pet of the Week: Ewok

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ewok

Are you looking for the joy of raising a puppy along with the knowledge that you are helping a special needs dog? Ewok, a two month old female Australian Shepherd mix, could be your solution! She and two of her littermates appear to have birth defects that will present challenges for them throughout their lives. They have what experts call lethal white litter. The term "lethal" is not because the pups die from the genetic mutations but rather because they, in the past, have frequently been euthanized. The staff at the Coconino Humane Association thinks that Ewok may be able to see a little and appears to be able to hear. The important thing is that when you tell her you love her, she will understand the message.

See Ewok and our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Forest thinning efforts provide free firewood for communities in need
Environment

Forest thinning efforts provide free firewood for communities in need

  • Updated

It was unseasonably warm near the top of Schultz Pass as nearly a dozen men used chainsaws and heavy equipment to cut firewood last week. Beginning at about 4 to 5 a.m. each day, the crew from the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico use chainsaws, bobcats and splitting machines to turn the 12- to 14-foot-tall stacks of logs into large piles of firewood.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)