Pet of the Week: Eve

Imagine you’re a beautiful Pittie and you’ve already had four “furever” families (maybe more). You’ve traveled up and down Arizona from Maricopa to Coconino. You’ve lived with big families, small families, and lots of other pets. You’ve been given up for adoption to shelters and given away over Craigslist. Oh, and you’re also only 4 years old.

This has been Eve’s reality all her life. With this past, we think her difficulty to trust humans and settle into a home is understandable and unfortunate. She struggles with being on guard with herself, her things, and children. But even with all this, Eve has never given up her search for the love of a real furever family! Her caring foster family works with her everyday to help her learn to trust and love again. They love her sweet personality and great cuddles!

Eve is looking for a family that won’t give up on her. Could that be you?

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Eve is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

