Pet of the Week: Enrique

Enrique is a special guy looking for a special home! He is a very handsome 2-year-old tabby who has a tendency to get a little over-zealous at times. He gets easily overstimulated and struggles with change. But a stable home that understands these qualities is what he needs to flourish!

Enrique has been adoptable for a month now. We are really hoping someone comes to meet him soon. Enrique loves to play and explore. He is currently enjoying one of our 'catios' where he can race around and get his energy out. He's also a very curious cat and is always checking out new things. Enrique loves to play with other kitties, but he can be a bit rough for some.

We are always happy to chat with you more about Enrique and his needs at the shelter, just come over any time we are open to speak to a member of our Cat Team! As with all High Country Humane's animals, Enrique is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0