Pet of the Week: Enchantress
Pet of the Week: Enchantress

enchantress

It will only take a few seconds of looking into her beautiful blue eyes and this kitty can enchant anyone! Enchantress is a gorgeous senior lady that came to our shelter with a whole feral colony. Like the sweet matriarch she is, Enchantress has lived in one of our kitty community rooms to keep a watchful eye on many groups of new, frisky little kittens.

Since her arrival in September, she has become more and more friendly each day! We think it’s about time for Enchantress to enjoy a comfortable and quiet retirement with a family that will give her the warm, patient love that she needs. After 8 years of tough feral life, we can’t wait to help her find her purrfect furever home. Could that be yours?

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Enchantress is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary!

Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

