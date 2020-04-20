Pet of the Week: Emmett
Pet of the Week: Emmett

Emmett is our longest term resident right now. He's a very delightful guy who has special behavioral needs. He loves his people & is very active! Emmett has a super sniffer, and we are working to encourage scent work with him. Emmett is taking to it very well and is great enrichment for him! Emmett would just love a home of his own where he would need to be the only animal! His favorite thing are BALLS! TENNIS BALLS!!! Come & meet our dear Emmett & give him the chance he so deserves. His adoption fee has been discounted down to $105 thanks to an amazing donor!

As with all High Country Humane animals, Emmett is spayed, is current on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet him at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Our website is www.highcountryhumane.org.

