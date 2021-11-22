Pet of the Week: Embra

Meet Embra, a sweet 7-month-old kitten looking for her forever home. Embra is a beautiful kitten, she has a ringed multicolored tail with a little white patch at the end of it. She can be shy at first but once she warms up she is such a love.

Embra loves to play (especially with the laser pointer), loves to snuggle under the blankets with you, loves to sit on the window and watch what’s going on outside, and she loves chin scratches. She will also nibble on your fingers to show affection. She has a very loud purr and she is happiest when she’s curled up next to someone she trusts. She does very well with other cats but would not mind being the center of attention. Embra is a beautiful, playful, happy, and attentive kitten. Embra's adoption fee is only $25 right now!