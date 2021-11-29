Pet of the Week: Elsa and Hammy

Our names are Elsa and Hammy. We are sisters and would love to go to the same forever home together. Elsa has only one eye but it doesn't slow her down at all. When there is something fun happening on her blind side Hammy is sure to let her know. They are both playful, curious, affectionate, and independent. They love playing with toys, hands and each other, and also hunting "blanket monsters!"
If you adopt them both they will help entertain not only you but each other as well. Getting them both will also provide you with twice the amount of love. Check them out at the Coconino Humane Association and see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org