Pet of the Week: Echo

Echo is a beautiful one and a half year old hound dog. As hounds tend to be, she is always ready to communicate with you. That is why the person who decides Echo is the dog for them needs to be ready to listen to all the barking and howling that make hounds famous. Echo is sweet and friendly and seems to get along well with other dogs. You can meet Echo at the Coconino Humane Association or check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.