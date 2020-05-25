Pet of the Week: Duke
Pet of the Week: Duke

This is Duke. Duke came to us in early September as a feral puppy never having interacted with people before. Since being at the shelter he has learned how to walk on leash, interact with other dogs, and how to play. He is very sweet but can be very head shy. Duke would do better in a home with a yard as he is more comfortable outside than inside. Although he has come a long way, he is going to need a lot of patience and time to be able to be the perfect companion. Duke would also prefer another dog around his age to follow around and learn from.

Come out to Coconino Humane Assoc. to adopt Duke, or meet some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

