Pet of the Week: Dot

Has 2021 left you feeling short on your "cute quota?" Well this little two-month old girl can turn that around! Everyday with a fuzzball Australian Cattle Dog mix will provide hours of entertainment. Now that you have (hopefully) been vaccinated for Covid the world of exploration is opening up to you again. Why not experience your newfound freedom with a puppy named Dot. You can also view other of the Coconino Humane Association's adoptable pets online at cocoinohumane.org