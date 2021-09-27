 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Doc
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: DOC

Pet of the Week: Doc

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doc

Meet Doc! She's a four-month-old American Blue Heeler mix. She dares you to resist her lovely brown eyes and ever-wagging tail. Her freckles make her even more adorable! If you are looking for entertainment you can't go wrong with a puppy! She has lots of puppy company at the Coconino Humane Association but she's confident she is the one you will want to take home. You can also see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia Muslims in Iraq mark Arbaeen rituals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Sunglow
Local

Pet of the Week: Sunglow

  • Updated

Sunglow has been single and ready to mingle ever since she came to the shelter back in June. This 5-year-old lab mix has been adoptable for th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)