Pet of the Week: Doc

Meet Doc! She's a four-month-old American Blue Heeler mix. She dares you to resist her lovely brown eyes and ever-wagging tail. Her freckles make her even more adorable! If you are looking for entertainment you can't go wrong with a puppy! She has lots of puppy company at the Coconino Humane Association but she's confident she is the one you will want to take home. You can also see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org