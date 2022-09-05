Pet of the Week: Dina

This incredible girl Dina has been adoptable for 60+ days now. We hope she can find a loving home soon. When Dina first came to the shelter she was very shut down and scared of humans. In foster care, she has slowly been learning what it means to be a house dog and now she has totally blossomed into a wonderful companion.

Dina lives with two dogs, a cat, two adult humans, and an eleven year old child. She has bonded to the older male dog and takes her cues from him. She is completely housebroken (has never had an accident) and is an absolute dream on the leash. Dina is still quite shy and may never be an outgoing dog who greets strangers. She will need a human who is patient and able to spend time getting Dina adjusted in a new home. She is not playful and prefers to sleep during the day although she seems to enjoy walks and rolling in cool, fresh cut grass!