Pet of the Week: Diesel

Hi, I'm Diesel! I'm a big, energetic boy who is looking for his forever home. I lived in a home before, so I already know the ins-and-outs of comfy living. I liked the dogs in my previous home, but I do need to go to an adult-only home. If you have any dogs already in the house please bring them in to meet me. I love playing ball and going for walks. My previous owner thinks I would do great on a farm where I'd have lots of space to romp and roam! If you think we'd make a good match come to HCH and meet me today!