Pet of the Week: Diesel
Pet of the Week: Diesel

Hi, I'm Diesel! I'm a big, energetic boy who is looking for his forever home. I lived in a home before, so I already know the ins-and-outs of comfy living. I liked the dogs in my previous home, but I do need to go to an adult-only home. If you have any dogs already in the house please bring them in to meet me. I love playing ball and going for walks. My previous owner thinks I would do great on a farm where I'd have lots of space to romp and roam! If you think we'd make a good match come to HCH and meet me today!

My adoption fee has been partially sponsored, I'm now only $75.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Diesel is current on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet him at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

