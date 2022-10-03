Pet of the Week: Diesel

My name is Diesel, I stayed at a foster home during the Tunnel Fire. My foster reported that I am fearful of strangers and it takes me some time to trust people. Volunteers and staff at the Coconino Humane Association have been working with me and I have been slowly gaining confidence, but I need someone who can continue that training with me. Can you help me learn all the things a good dog needs to learn and teach me it's OK to trust people? View our other adoptable animals at coconinohumane.org.
