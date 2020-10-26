Pet of the Week: Derrick

My name is Derrick! Just look how handsome I am! I am a 1-year-old shepherd mix and love to give hugs. I am polite on a leash and appear to be friendly with other dogs - but if you have any at home already I would need to meet them before going home with them. Can your family be my new family? I am eager for a forever home. Come meet me at the Coconino Humane Assoc and view some of the other adoptable animals online at coconinohimane.org
