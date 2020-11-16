 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Darla
The news continues to be bad about the coronavirus and recommendations are that Thanksgiving celebrations be limited in scope. While it might be difficult to visit with existing family members, this might be the ideal time to add another! If you are lonely, a cat purring on your lap could be the perfect solution. You would not only be helping yourself but providing a welcoming home for a pet who needs one. This one-year old kitty, Darla is eager to provide that companionship. The Coconino Humane Association will be happy to facilitate your introduction. Or, you can check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

