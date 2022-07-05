 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | DAKOTA

My name is Dakota, which means warrior. I was named this due to the trauma I endured when I was younger and was hit by a car. When I was brought into the Coconino Humane Assoc. I had a fractured back leg as well as front leg. I had my front leg repaired and my rear leg was put in a cast to heal. The impact of being hit by a car has also affected my teeth. I may need to have some dental work in the future, and I will not be able to run marathons but I get around just fine. I am doing so well now that my caretakers deemed me a warrior. I'm a very handsome 5-year-old Border Collie mix looking for my forever home. If you're fairly mellow and looking for a devoted forever friend -- as opposed to a running buddy -- would you give me a chance and adopt me? See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

Tags

