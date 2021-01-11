Are you looking to add some beauty to your life? This little girl, 7 month old domestic short hair, Corin, would definitely fill the bill. Her lovely black coat will give you plenty of petting opportunities and she will occupy a soft place in your heart. If you want to make an addition to your family, come to meet Corin at the Coconino Humane Association.. Or you can check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Corin
