Pet of the Week: Clancy

Meet Clancy! He’s just a bit of a fixer-upper! Clancy isn’t like some of the other kitties you might find here at the shelter with their big egos and lots of confidence. He has a lot of love to give and loves cuddles, but Clancy just doesn’t know how great he is! Maybe his purrfect owner is a motivational speaker or a superstar or just someone that loves him a lot.

Clancy is fine cohabitating with other quiet, respectful kitties here at the shelter; but kitties with too much purrsonality (especially other males) aren’t his favorite. He gets self-conscious of his fur and bad teeth. He definitely won’t be the first kitty that comes to greet you at the door here at the shelter, but when he trusts you enough to ask for belly rubs, you’ll see the diamond in the rough Clancy is!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Clancy is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0