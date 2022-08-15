Pet of the Week: Churro

Churro is a very friendly and adventurous senior kitty looking to hunker down in a loving home. He is about 8 years old and has been with us for over two months! Churro has just the best personality. He loves to play with his toys, lay out in the sunshine, and annoy the senior gals in the kitchen here at HCH. Churro would really thrive in a home with a friendly cat that will want to wrestle and cuddle with him!

Since Churro is a diabetic boy, he will need insulin for the rest of his life, and a special diet, but he is so easy to care for. The adoption counselors can tell you more about it at the shelter! Please come meet this handsome kitty, we know you'll fall in love with him.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Churro is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.