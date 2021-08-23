 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Chong
PET OF THE WEEK:CHONG

Pet of the Week: Chong

Hi, my name is Chong and I am a 6-month-old Lab mix! I know, I know, silly name. My foster parents were hoping it would at least get me some attention. I have been in foster for about a month. I am good with cats and great with kids and other dogs. I get a little frightened of loud noises sometimes and would love to have a crate of my own so that if I get stressed I have somewhere to go that I feel safe. I am a great guard dog and will let you know if anyone comes onto your property. Otherwise, I am very chill. To meet me contact the Coconino Humane Assoc. at 928-526-1076. See some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

