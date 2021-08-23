Pet of the Week: Chicken Strip

High Country Humane currently has over 40 dogs waiting for forever homes. We also have many dogs in foster homes, available for adoption as well! Chicken Strip is one of those pups. She has been with her foster family for 2 months now and they can tell you all about her!

Chicken Strip, nicknamed Poppy by her foster family, is about 4 months old and her goofy personality matches her goofy ears! She loves playing with the adult dogs in the home, and also loves playing with the children. She is a good balance between "puppy energy" and mellow! She would make an awesome companion for an active person or a family.

Since she is in a foster home, please reach out to her foster with questions or to set up a meet & greet. Her foster family is so excited to help this lady find a home! Call/text Allison at (503) 569-4513 or email her at allisongray12@gmail.com.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Chicken Strip is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

