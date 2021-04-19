 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Chester
You can't go wrong with a dog named Chester — and this 1-year-old terrier, pit bull mix lives up to that reputation! You'll be enchanted by his sweet eyes and happy-go-lucky approach to life. If you are looking for a tail-wagging companion, Chester could be the one for you. He is a new arrival at the Coconino Humane Association, and although the staff treats him very well and make him as comfortable as possible, he is hoping the visit will be short. You'll be glad you came to meet him and you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

