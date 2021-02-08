Pet of the Week: Cherry

My name is Cherry and I am 2 1/2 years old. I am not your normal little dog. My siblings and I were abandoned and grew up having very little to no human contact. I am still learning to trust people and cower sometimes when you want to pet me, but I absolutely love to play and will bring you my toys and bounce about in anticipation. I have never lived inside a house before but over time I would adjust. I would prefer to be in a home with other dogs as I love to play with my doggie friends and will roll around at their feet. I walk really well on a leash and enjoy going on nice long walks. Come adopt me at the Coconino Humane Assn. If you come and meet me you will fall in love with my little legs and squeals of excitement. You can view some of our other adoptable friends at coconinohumane.org.