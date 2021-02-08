My name is Cherry and I am 2 1/2 years old. I am not your normal little dog. My siblings and I were abandoned and grew up having very little to no human contact. I am still learning to trust people and cower sometimes when you want to pet me, but I absolutely love to play and will bring you my toys and bounce about in anticipation. I have never lived inside a house before but over time I would adjust. I would prefer to be in a home with other dogs as I love to play with my doggie friends and will roll around at their feet. I walk really well on a leash and enjoy going on nice long walks. Come adopt me at the Coconino Humane Assn. If you come and meet me you will fall in love with my little legs and squeals of excitement. You can view some of our other adoptable friends at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Cherry
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died after sustaining injuries from a single-vehicle collision on North Country Club Drive early Saturday morning.
At this week's Flagstaff City Council meeting, a discussion of the treatment of unsheltered Native Americans was overshadowed by issues of dec…
- Updated
Kronk the Husky, of course, cannot say what adventures came his way during his 28 days in the wilds of the San Francisco Peaks, but from accou…
- Updated
On Wednesday morning, the Elks Lodge parking lot was lined with masked community members who arrived throughout the morning and early afternoo…
- Updated
After 24 years on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, and less than a month since she was sworn in to represent District 2 for a seventh…
- Updated
Coconino County will open an additional 1,100 COVID-19 vaccination appointments for a special extended-hours vaccination event Feb. 12-16 at t…
Coconino County will be opening an additional 200 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fort Tuthill. Registration will be available begin…
- Updated
College amid COVID has tweaked, if not shattered, all sorts of established practices and dominant paradigms with a swiftness not usually seen …
- Updated
Eligible groups, locations, and more up-to-date info in this post, which will add new information as we receive it.
- Updated
After 24 years on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, and less than a month since she was sworn in to represent District 2 for a seventh…