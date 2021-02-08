 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Cherry
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: CHERRY

Pet of the Week: Cherry

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cherry

My name is Cherry and I am 2 1/2 years old. I am not your normal little dog. My siblings and I were abandoned and grew up having very little to no human contact. I am still learning to trust people and cower sometimes when you want to pet me, but I absolutely love to play and will bring you my toys and bounce about in anticipation. I have never lived inside a house before but over time I would adjust. I would prefer to be in a home with other dogs as I love to play with my doggie friends and will roll around at their feet. I walk really well on a leash and enjoy going on nice long walks. Come adopt me at the Coconino Humane Assn. If you come and meet me you will fall in love with my little legs and squeals of excitement. You can view some of our other adoptable friends at coconinohumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)