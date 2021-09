Are you looking for a small dog who would serve as an excellent member of your family? Well...I am Cheeto, a beautiful chihuahua, retriever mix who might just fit the bill!. I am a 1-year-old male looking for a new home where I will be loved throughout my life. I hope you will stop by the Coconino Humane Association to meet me. You can visit additional adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.