 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | CHARLIE

Pet of the Week: Charlie

  • 0
Charlie

Hello, my name is Charlie. I am a 2-year-old lovely, affectionate, acrobatic, playful, sweet, but sometimes scared and hardheaded kitty. I love playing with my humans! I play fetch and I will do air flips to catch the toy on a stick. I love doing front roll flops when I am being petted and I just love attention!

I have been eating specialty food because I get urinary crystals when I eat regular cat food. This is where my hardheadedness comes in. In my original home, I had another kitty friend and two dog siblings. I got along with all of them and enjoyed them...and their food very much. (Yes, I snuck the dog food too!) When I ate their food instead of my own, I would have urinary problems. When I only eat what I am supposed to...no urinary problems.

My dream home would have no other cats; or if there are...they need to have their food changed to mine so I am not tempted to eat their "junk food" instead of my healthy food.

People are also reading…

I tend to prefer female humans over male humans; and around strangers, I turn into a real scaredy cat. Also, please note that I am an indoor kitty only. Outside terrifies me, so please don't try to force me to go outside. I know that I have some problems, but I know there is someone who will love to have just me as their own furry friend. Please come and meet me at the Coconino Humane Association! See some of the other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supporting the return of a K-9 deputy, a Flagstaff couple donates ballistic vest

Supporting the return of a K-9 deputy, a Flagstaff couple donates ballistic vest

After nine years of working with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Ben Waibel has his dream job. He is the first K9 handler Coconino County has had on patrol for about six years, and he takes obvious pride in his partner—Dex. A partner who is safer on the job today thanks to the generosity of a local couple. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)