Pet of the Week: Charlie

Hello, my name is Charlie. I am a 2-year-old lovely, affectionate, acrobatic, playful, sweet, but sometimes scared and hardheaded kitty. I love playing with my humans! I play fetch and I will do air flips to catch the toy on a stick. I love doing front roll flops when I am being petted and I just love attention!

I have been eating specialty food because I get urinary crystals when I eat regular cat food. This is where my hardheadedness comes in. In my original home, I had another kitty friend and two dog siblings. I got along with all of them and enjoyed them...and their food very much. (Yes, I snuck the dog food too!) When I ate their food instead of my own, I would have urinary problems. When I only eat what I am supposed to...no urinary problems.

My dream home would have no other cats; or if there are...they need to have their food changed to mine so I am not tempted to eat their "junk food" instead of my healthy food.

I tend to prefer female humans over male humans; and around strangers, I turn into a real scaredy cat. Also, please note that I am an indoor kitty only. Outside terrifies me, so please don't try to force me to go outside. I know that I have some problems, but I know there is someone who will love to have just me as their own furry friend. Please come and meet me at the Coconino Humane Association! See some of the other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.