Pet of the Week: Charlie Ryan

Meet Charlie Ryan. This 2-year-old, medium size male is looking to meet you! Soon the temperature will start to drop and Charlie Ryan can cuddle up with you to keep you warm. Come see him at the Coconino Humane Association. Or, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Tags
- Reggie
- Pet
- Coconino Humane Association
- Mix
- Shepherd
- Chew
- Personality
- Good Samaritan
- Alfalfa
- Zoology
- Australian Cattle Dog
- Abscess
- Cuddle
- Luna
- Friendly
- Puppy
- Appointment
- Coconino Humane Assoc.
- Name
- Molly
- Dog
- Leash
- Size
- Rae
- Stranger
- Bark
- Lap
- Tilly
- Paw
- Surroundings
- Mouth
- Adventure
- Sake
- Sport
- Anatomy
- Affection
- Hair
- Week
- Adjust
- Pit Bull
- Terrier
- Siss
- Spay
- Get Along
- Sherbert
- Demeanor
- Girl
- Leg
- Car
- Dakota
- Tooth
- Trauma
- Impact
- Marty
- Bearded Collie
- Need
- Owner
- Doorstep
- Hurk
- Look For
- Laney
- Wagging
- Year
- Lu Lu
- Time To Come
- Command
- Retriever
- Zeus
- Medicine
- Cat
- Coat
- Rub
- Tummy
- Candy
- Patient
- Confidence
- Adoption
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.