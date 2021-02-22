 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Charity
charity

Meet Charity, a two-month-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. She's definitely a cutie and will likely grow up to be a medium-sized dog. Of course puppies are a big hit at the shelter so you might not want to wait too long to see if she is the perfect addition to your family. Puppies also require a big commitment for house training and socialization, but it is worth the time and energy. And what price is too large for constant entertainment? Come visit Charity and check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

