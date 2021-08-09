Pet of the Week: Cede

Cede is ready to greet every person who walks through our doors with a warm smile — literally! Cede smiles! Sometimes it throws people off a little bit, but it's just how she expresses her immense happiness at being rescued & placed up for adoption!

This 5-year-old lady came to us with some serious mange and boy was she itchy! Cede has been with us so long she's received ALL her mange treatments and her itchiness is under control thanks to our Veterinarian. Cede is looking to be the only dog in her forever home, but she promises to make up for it with lots of kisses and cuddles.

Everyone at HCH has fallen in love with this sweet soul, we know you will too! Until August 15th, her adoption fee is WAIVED so please take advantage of this awesome opportunity to bring home a furry, forever friend.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Cede is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

