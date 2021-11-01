 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Caro
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: CARO

Pet of the Week: Caro

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caro

Hello, my name is Caro. If you are looking for an active companion, look no further, I'm your girl! I love to play fetch, go for walks, and am very eager to learn. As a one and a half year old Australian shepherd mix, I have a lot of energy and need someone who can keep up with me.

Since coming to the Coconino Humane Assoc. I have been learning my manners and been given some structure. A free training class has been donated upon my adoption so I am able to settle easily in my new home. I would do best in a home without young children as I get excited and will knock them over -- I am a puppy myself, after all! If interested please call the shelter and set up a time to meet me with our trainer! See some of our other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)