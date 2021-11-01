Pet of the Week: Caro

Hello, my name is Caro. If you are looking for an active companion, look no further, I'm your girl! I love to play fetch, go for walks, and am very eager to learn. As a one and a half year old Australian shepherd mix, I have a lot of energy and need someone who can keep up with me.

Since coming to the Coconino Humane Assoc. I have been learning my manners and been given some structure. A free training class has been donated upon my adoption so I am able to settle easily in my new home. I would do best in a home without young children as I get excited and will knock them over -- I am a puppy myself, after all! If interested please call the shelter and set up a time to meet me with our trainer! See some of our other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.