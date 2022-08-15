Pet of the Week: Candy

My name is Candy and I am an 8-month-old cattle dog mix. I am a shy girl but I do warm up given just a bit of time. I do walk on a leash very well and am overall eager to learn. All of my siblings have been adopted, leaving me looking for my forever home by myself. I absolutely adore other dogs and it is highly recommended that you already own another dog for me to learn from and follow. I need someone patient who is willing to teach me and help me gain my confidence. I cannot go home with you if you don't meet with our trainer first, so if you want to meet me please come to the Coconino Humane Association on Wednesday-Saturday. See other pets up for adoption at coconinohumane.org.