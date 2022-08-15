My name is Candy and I am an 8-month-old cattle dog mix. I am a shy girl but I do warm up given just a bit of time. I do walk on a leash very well and am overall eager to learn. All of my siblings have been adopted, leaving me looking for my forever home by myself. I absolutely adore other dogs and it is highly recommended that you already own another dog for me to learn from and follow. I need someone patient who is willing to teach me and help me gain my confidence. I cannot go home with you if you don't meet with our trainer first, so if you want to meet me please come to the Coconino Humane Association on Wednesday-Saturday. See other pets up for adoption at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Candy
Related to this story
Most Popular
Laura Jo West had been with the U.S. Forest Service 33 years before she was backed into a choice that would change her life. For her, it was a…
Flagstaff residents impacted by severe post-fire flooding in the Pipeline West area sent two separate open letters to city and county offices …
Frances Short Pond, a beloved fishing site and recreational area in Flagstaff, has been drained several feet to serve as a retention basin for…
Defense attorneys say FPD officer Dustin Eberhardt may have broken the law during an undercover prostitution investigation. That's why a "motion to appoint counsel" was filed by a defendant's lawyer on the officer's behalf.
A 23-year-old Flagstaff man is behind bars-- the primary suspect in a midnight shooting at an apartment complex on Beaver Street. Police belie…
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced US 89 was closed Friday at around 10:30 in the morning. The highway flooded about five mile…
Wednesday will be the start of the school year for kids across Flagstaff, including at Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD). For those att…
Northern Arizona Healthcare announced today that Florence Spyrow has stepped down as the system president and chief executive officer.
A motorcycle passenger is dead after a crash on I-40 westbound, 11 miles east of Flagstaff.
FUSD has continued making its flood mitigation plans in preparation for the first day of school.