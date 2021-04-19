 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Cameron
PET OF THE WEEK: CAMERON

Pet of the Week: Cameron

  • Updated
cameron

Do you think that everyone deserves a second chance at life? We’ve seen so many amazing families see through the rough past of a pup and provide them with the bright and shiny future they deserve. No one needs that more right now than Cameron.

Cameron’s past is a mystery to us. He came to the shelter in an old, uncomfortable harness; caked head to toe in dried paint (which we found out later was actually clay). He was guarded and scared. Our staff won him over by sitting by his kennel and reading to him daily. His tough exterior crumbled and he showed us how sweet he can be! Cameron’s road ahead will be long, but with someone that will shower him with the love he needs and earn his trust, we know that Cameron will be a loyal and loving companion!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Cameron is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

