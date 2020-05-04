Pet of the Week: Bubba
Pet of the Week: Bubba

bubba

Hi, I'm Bubba I'm a very friendly guy who loves everybody! Well, men can be iffy sometimes, but I come around quickly. I do well with kids but would prefer a home without another dog. I'd like to be the center of attention! I love to play fetch, dig in prairie dog holes, and run as fast as I can for as long as I can. I didn't have much of a life in my last home, so I'm enjoying all the freedom I have here with my care team and hope to continue that freedom with you. If I sound like a perfect fit, come down to HCH to meet me.

As with all High Country Humane animals, Bubba is fixed, is current on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet him at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org

