Pet of the Week: Brother Bear

Senior pets often spend more time up for adoption than their puppy/kitten counterparts. But these seniors are so deserving of the love you have to give! We have no idea what their life was like before coming to the shelter, so we want to make their golden years the best. Like Brother Bear.

This handsome, and very wrinkly, guy is about 7 years old and has been on the hunt for a home since January. He is so happy and care-free, he is just loving life and it seems like nothing could faze him. He's great with people, both kids and adults, and has been great with his foster's dogs. Brother Bear is both affectionate and adventurous, he loves his walks!

To contact his foster family about doing a meet & greet, please reach out to 928-699-9065 or 928-699-7781! As with all High Country Humane's animals, Brother Bear is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

