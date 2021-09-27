 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Brooklyn
Brooklyn

One day, 10-year-old Brooklyn decided to take a little stroll through downtown Flagstaff. She wandered too far from home and found herself at our shelter. She was never picked up by a family, though clearly had been loved before, and now she has been adoptable for over a month.

The shelter is a difficult place for many animals, but it definitely takes a toll on the spirit of a senior pet. However, Brooklyn has handled it all with grace. She is so friendly, and loves greeting people for pets when she wants them. She is also diabetic and patiently accepts her daily insulation injections. Brookie is really just looking for a loving, cozy home to spend the rest of her years. She can coexist with other polite kitties but would be totally content to be your one and only. So if you are ready to open your heart and home to a special, senior kitty then please come meet Brooklyn today.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Brooklyn is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

