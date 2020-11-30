 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Boomer
boomer

Boomer, a 1-year-old male, will be jumping for joy to see you every time you come home (or even in the room!). The Coconino Humane Association is full to the brim so there is a lot of excitement in the air. Boomer is taking it in stride, however, because he is sure he will be chosen soon given his sweet disposition and good looks. Even if he is not exactly what you are looking for there is sure to be a perfect addition to your family here so you are encouraged to come by for a visit. If your schedule makes that a challenge you can check out all the adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

